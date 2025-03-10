While we can breathe a sigh of relief at seeing the president committing to getting DEI out of government agencies like education and the military, actually getting this pernicious, destructive ideology rooted out is not as easy as signing an executive order.



Springing from the Marxist doctrines of oppressor versus oppressed, DEI has been papered over with terminology that lends itself to reasonable justification.



Currently, it may not be acceptable to label programs with titles like DEI enforcement or DEI implementation, but the left in America has become Orwellian in their cunning and willingness to twist and bend words to their liking. I call it lying, but let’s be generous and say their euphemisms abound.



The left will compare their subterfuge to the underground railroad of the pre-Civil War era, helping slaves escape from oppression. I say it’s more like the Nazi trains carrying unsuspecting Jews to “modern” camps with freshly installed shower facilities.



The psychs who run the DEI program of Marxist ideology will not give up easily. For that reason, it takes more than looking for a few keywords to alert you to the DEI presence in educational, corporate or government material and practice. DEI swept into education with no opposition, including into the texts themselves.

Corporations were shamed into opening their HR departments to the ‘experts’ who enforced DEI and CRT anti-racism indoctrination as a requirement for employment. The Biden administration went flat out ramming DEI and anti-racism into every federal agency, including the military. The military recruitment numbers immediately tanked and have only begun to recover after Trump issued a no DEI executive order since taking back the White House.



So how do we eradicate the anti-American and divisive DEI and anti-racism that has worked its way into every corner of society? The starting point is for each one of us to stand up and call out DEI for being unworkable and destructive. Like most bad ideas, DEI can only persist when no one dares to speak out against it. The time for courage is now.



At the local level, it takes rolling up your sleeves and challenging those who refuse to end DEI programs in school or at work. When someone says diversity is our strength, you say no; it is competence and unity that are our strengths. When they tell you it isn’t fair that outcomes are different, you say people are different and forcing equal outcomes despite the differences in intelligence, competence, and work ethic is what would be unfair. When they say being inclusive means having to favor one group over another, you say, no, that is bigoted bias and exclusion at its worst.



The easiest way to assess material is to look at it through the lens of what we should have as ideals. Is everyone treated fairly, is everyone given an equal opportunity, and is everyone expected to perform to the same standard to earn the anticipated reward?



A key with educational material is to look for slanted ideas and unnecessary indoctrination that have been injected. Truth is always the great leveler, which should be the goal of any educational information. If we are teaching people how to think, not what to think, everybody wins. This was once the goal of education that made great civilizations great.



In the entertainment industry, we see the abusive use of DEI. Trying to diversify World War II American soldiers who were white men into other races and women wouldn’t make any more sense than doing a story about a Congolese tribal war by including whites and Asians or depicting Henry VIII or Thomas Jefferson as Asian women. Hollywood insists on going further. Instead of simply including a diversity of characters where appropriate, they make DEI the plot, with characters lecturing the audience with words or deeds to prove the DEI or anti-racist premises and shove them down the audience’s throat.



Making the straight people all stupid and mean, and the gays all noble and fair doesn’t make it any more true than making all blacks violent and dumb and all whites decent and smart, or all men brutal and all women caring. One key to spotting DEI at work is the generalizing of any groups as all good or bad. Group bias is prominent in DEI, anti-racism, and other Marxist or totalitarian ideologies.



A major flaw in DEI is viewpoint discrimination. For example, BLM, Black Lives Matter, is considered a valid and desirable viewpoint while ALM, All Lives Matter, is characterized as racist and wrong. When you find censorship and invalidation of viewpoints, you may have found DEI at work.



There is good reason the simple yet powerful themes laid down in America’s founding documents, that individuals have natural rights and freedoms that apply to everyone with equal measure, have resonated many times around the world. Truth is undeniable.

Ed Thompson is a podcaster, columnist and author of educational and fiction books with over 25 years experience as a tutor and teacher. Learn More

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.