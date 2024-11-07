There is a trend happening in America that could suggest a decline in trust in the government. Over recent years, more Americans have been gravitating to a more self-sufficient lifestyle in several different areas, which suggests that people are shifting away from dependence on traditional systems and government institutions.

This trend has shown a rise in homeschooling, home gardening, obtaining livestock, gun ownership, and prepping. It appears that a desire to have more control over one’s life and resources is gradually becoming more prevalent. This is likely being fueled by a combination of societal changes, economic pressures, and the growing sense that the government cannot take care of us.

In fact, only 22% of Americans trust the government to do what is right “just about always” or “most of the time,” according to Pew Research Center.

One of the most significant shifts is the rise in homeschooling. According to a joint analysis by the Associated Press and Stanford University, approximately 1.2 million K-12 schoolchildren have been absent from public schools since the COVID-19 pandemic, and many families have opted for homeschooling as an alternative.

The U.S. Census Bureau also reported a significant rise in homeschooling during the pandemic, with the number of homeschooled households increasing from 5.4% to 11.1% between April and October 2020.

While the pandemic initially drove this shift, many parents are choosing to stick with homeschooling, citing concerns over crowded classrooms, underfunded schools, and a desire for more personalized education for their children. This move away from traditional education systems reflects a desire for more autonomy in how children are raised and taught.

The pandemic seems to have opened people’s eyes to the reality that homeschooling might not be as challenging as it seems. Given the poor quality of education received at government-run schools, it makes sense that more parents are pulling their children out of these institutions.

Similarly, the rise of home gardening illustrates a growing trend toward self-reliance. The National Gardening Association noted that 43% of Americans are growing food at home. “The association's data shows food gardening decreasing from 35% of American households in 2018 to 33% in 2019. That trend reversed in 2020, growing to more than 41%,” according to Spectrum News.

This trend accelerated during the pandemic and continues as more Americans seek to control their food supply, reduce grocery costs, and ensure access to fresh produce. Gardening is not only a practical solution but also a way for individuals to reclaim some control over their food sources, reducing dependence on large agricultural corporations and the industrial food system.

The COVID-19 pandemic also prompted a significant increase in people owning backyard chickens. The appeal of owning this type of livestock lies in the fact that they are a relatively low-maintenance food source.

Raising chickens allows families to produce their own food. The birds can be used for meat or for their eggs. This is one way people have reduced their reliance on grocery stores. It is also worth noting that high-quality, fresh eggs are far healthier and flavorful compared to what you buy at the grocery store – especially if one is taking good care of their birds. Also, they make great pets!

Gun ownership is also on the rise. In fact, between 2020 and 2023, about 23.3 million Americans purchased firearms for the first time, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. This number is equivalent to the entire population of Florida.

Traditionally, gun ownership has been associated with conservative white males. Now, the field of gun owners has become more diverse over recent years. Women accounted for 40% of new gun buyers in 2020, a significant increase from years past. Gun purchases among Black Americans increased by 58.2% in the first half of the same year while Asian Americans saw an 85% increase during the first half of 2021.

Even further, gun ownership among Democrats has increased significantly. In 2022, about 29% of Democrats reported having a gun in their home, according to the Wall Street Journal.

There are many contributors to this trend. Those becoming first-time gun buyers are motivated over concerns about personal safety, especially amid heightened rates of violent crime. Political and social unrest are also motivating factors. Also, growing distrust in institutions is pushing people to become gun owners. People are realizing that the government cannot always be there to protect them if they are facing danger.

The number of people identifying as preppers—those who actively prepare for potential societal collapse or other disasters—has grown exponentially over recent years. The prepper movement, once seen as fringe, has become more mainstream, with millions of Americans stockpiling food, water, and other supplies to prepare for the worst.

Approximately 29% of adults, which adds up to about 74 million people, invested in emergency preparedness, according to a 2023 Finder survey. This represents a huge increase from previous years.

Also noteworthy is that it is no longer confined to older people. About 40% of those belonging to Gen Z reported prepping in some fashion. The global survival tools market is expected to reach $2.46 billion by 2030, which shows that Americans see the wisdom in preparing for unforeseen disasters.

Taken together, these trends suggest that a growing percentage of the population is looking for ways to become self-sufficient and less reliant on traditional systems, including government, public institutions, and corporations.

Whether it’s educating their children at home, growing their own food, arming themselves, or preparing for disasters, families are taking their wellbeing into their own hands instead of relying on outside forces.

This is a positive sign. It shows that people are slowly waking up to the reality that we do not need to be reliant on a government that continually seeks out more ways to control the populace. This could represent a major shift in the national psyche, one that recognizes that the state is not our friend. If this is the case, then things might just be looking up for the American people.

