For almost three hours his lifeless body sat slumped against his still-running car. Though his killers had long since fled, the scavengers had not. Under an inner-city street light, they picked his pockets, ransacked his Ford Focus, and had even been so macabre as to steal the pizzas he had been there to deliver.
Wrong Speak Publishing is a reader-suppo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wrong Speak Publishing to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.