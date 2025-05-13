Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grape Soda's avatar
Grape Soda
3h

Vote communist and you’ll never have to vote again!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PermieGeek's avatar
PermieGeek
25m

I think best reply to those who think real communism would work but hasn't been tried is that person should try a prototype and start working out problems at small scale. Rent a house with 5 communist friends and pool ALL money for your group. If you get that to work try it with 10 people etc. When you've got it to work with a few thousand people I'll listen to your ideas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wrong Speak Publishing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture