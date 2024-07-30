Ethnic Studies programs have lasting and profound educational outcomes for at-risk students of color and low-income students, according to Stanford University research. For the last two years, the Smithsonian Institution and the Advanced Placement Program (AP Program) created and tested the Advanced Placement African American Studies (APAAS) curriculum.

APAAS contains the exact positive Ethnic Studies teachings detailed in Stanford’s research. It contains lessons about Africa’s ancient empires and kingdoms, African American self-expression through art and music, and African American contributions to medical and scientific advancements. Dr. Brandi Waters, senior director of the APAAS program, says, “This is the course I wish I had in high school. I hope every interested student has the opportunity to take it.”

Unfortunately, the APAAS program also contains Critical Race Theory (CRT) which may be blocking the opportunities for which Dr. Waters hopes. For example, when discussing the Black Panther Party, the APAAS discusses their commitment to “violent resistance to oppression,” but fails to mention their ties to Marxist ideology.

The APAAS makes the same omission when talking about former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick who became famous for kneeling during the national anthem before football games. The APAAS says Kaepernick was peacefully protesting police brutality, but again fails to mention Kaepernick’s ties to Marxism.

In 2023, Kaepernick announced he was working with two Marxist academics on a new book detailing how African American liberation isn’t possible under capitalism. Keep in mind that Kaepernick earned about $26 million playing in the NFL and another $10 million for his lawsuit against the league.

These oversights seem to be scaring states away from implementing APAAS. In June, South Carolina failed to adopt APAAS. The state’s Board of Education cited “pending permanent legislation” as the reason in a letter to school district superintendents. At the time, a proposed bill from South Carolina’s General Assembly prohibited Critical Race Theory (CRT) instruction. The bill banned teaching one race is inherently superior to others and members of any race are responsible for historical sins such as slavery in the United States. That bill ultimately failed to pass. However, the damage had already been done.

Then in July, Georgia also failed to implement APAAS, but quickly changed their minds stating they would revisit the program. Two years earlier, Georgia passed their own CRT ban with “divisive concepts” legislation which forbade teaching about inherent racism or oppression. Many CRT supporters claim efforts to block CRT are simply efforts to block REAL history.

Well, I say let’s teach REAL history. Let’s teach the Black Panther Party served breakfast to low income children, but let’s also teach they called for the overthrow of the United States government due to their Marxist ideology and ties to Red China.

Tragically, APAAS contains wonderful and empowering lessons which would exponentially benefit at-risk students of color. Unfortunately, the Critical Race Theorists just couldn’t help themselves when constructing APAAS. They just had to insert CRT into the curriculum.

Without CRT, APAAS would most likely be breezing its way to certification in states across the nation. With CRT, at-risk students may never get the opportunity called for by Dr. Waters. Ironically, as Senior Director of APAAS, Dr. Waters approved the CRT in APAAS.

There’s one light of hope here. School districts may still use APAAS without state approval (and funding). They may also pick and choose which sections they implement in their classrooms, so optimism still exists that APAAS may reach its most needed audience.

The major lesson here. As always, CRT’s biggest victims are those they claim they want to help.

