This essay is undergirded by the following key assumptions: (1) God creates from nothing; humans create from existing matter. (2) God creates humans, and humans reflect His creative power when they invent things. (3) Intelligence originates with God; artificial intelligence (AI) is man's attempt to replicate it.

AI isn't alive, and it has no conscience or self-awareness. It’s an invention built to copy patterns of thought and speech. That's not the same as real human experiences, emotions, and moral reasoning. No matter what you think about AI, one thing is clear: it is here to stay, and like every powerful tool, it can be used well or misused badly.

When AI responds with warmth, empathy, and insight—that’s by human design. It can help you write a paper, plan a schedule, brainstorm ideas, or answer tough questions. It can even sound wise. But there's a catch: AI can't love you, and it doesn't care about you because they are distinct qualities of a human soul, which is created by God alone.

If people start turning to AI, especially when they’re hurting, confused, or lonely, it may very well lead them to isolation or serious mental health illness. Think about someone using an AI chatbot who is on the verge of despair. It might tell them comforting things, but a mechanical device can’t truly empathize in the same way as a loving parent, a close friend, a counselor, or a pastor can.

Another thing, AI should not be treated like a trusted teacher, mentor, or moral guide because it’s often used nefariously. If you ask AI for advice and assume the answer is always correct, the consequences could be disastrous. Consumer maturity, critical thinking, and fact-checking are absolutely essential.

Bottom line—you can ask AI questions, but you better bring your own judgment and moral compass. The more realistic AI becomes, the easier it will be to forget that it’s just a tool. The best inventions—such as smartphones, computers, and the internet—can help us connect, learn, and grow. However, if we use them too much, or use them instead of building real friendships, they will ultimately leave us feeling disconnected and empty. AI is no different.

Think of AI as a library or a toolbox—nothing more. It can help you explore ideas, test arguments, and become a better thinker and writer. It can help businesses, teachers, doctors, engineers, and production workers do their jobs better and produce things more efficiently. But it can’t replace self-awareness, deep reflection, or real relationships with real people.

Here’s another important question: Who’s managing AI—and how?

To effectively develop, manage, and regulate AI, it is essential to have individuals with strong moral values and well-formed consciences grounded in reason and natural law. Without this basic foundation, we risk creating a future that is morally corrupt, spiritually dark, and physically dangerous.

Share

On the other hand, AI can be a great gift, but only if we remember what it is and what it’s not. It’s not a friend. It’s not a person. It’s not a source of love. Human beings were created in the image of God, predestined for real relationships, real wisdom, real love, and a real eternal destiny—and no man-made device, no matter how advanced, can ever replace that.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.