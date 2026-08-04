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Steve Sullivan's avatar
Steve Sullivan
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I appreciate the thoughtfulness of much of this column. What I don't appreciate is the creepy comment about transgender creepiness (please spare us your bigotry toward trans people) and the arrogant pretension to know what the director's motives are (mind read much?).

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