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MarlyBo
2h

No one has ever benefitted from either being a mean girl or having one in your life. I don't understand this need to belittle others. She has had a difficult road with each diagnostic misstep. The not knowing is the worst. I had a friend back in Virginia who was misdiagnosed for years with MS and they finally figured out it was untreated Lyme disease since we all lived in the deep woods of northern Virginia where deer ticks abound due to the abundant deer population. Once the diagnosis was changed, she finally got the treatment she needed after 15 years. However, the much of the damage that was done to her body was not repairable. She has learned to live with her limitations but that does not make all the diagnostic mistakes go away unfortunately.

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