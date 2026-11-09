Tuesday night wasn’t a loss. It was the kind of bloodbath that makes you wonder if the entire conservative movement decided to bring a butter knife to a gunfight, then handed the other side the gun, the ammo, and a free shot at our children’s throats while we argued about the proper way to hold the water hose.

I am a mother. I watched the numbers come in and felt something cold settle in my chest. The left’s entire offer is the same one it has always been: free everything, paid for by someone else, while the people who actually produce anything get poorer, weaker, and more obedient.

The party that believes in beating all dissension into submission for the sake of a socialist utopia that has failed every single time it has been tried in the history of the world will again take the reins. That is nothing short of the slow arson of a child’s future.

Victor Davis Hanson, Jeremy Boreing, and Dana Loesch walked through the wreckage. The diagnosis is ugly because we made it ugly.

History was already stacked against us. The party that holds the White House has lost House seats in midterms 90% of the time since 1900 and Senate seats 75% to 80% of the time. That is the reality. Pretending otherwise is how you lose. Cost of living kept punching voters in the mouth.

Too many on the right spent 2 years acting like the base’s patience was infinite while grocery bills climbed and the permanent-loss crowd whispered that the only pure option left was to stay home and watch it all burn.

Hanson laid out the cold math. He also noted the high-profile immigration raids that played well on social media and less well with suburban parents who just wanted the price of groceries to stop rising. We treated their lived reality as a messaging problem. It wasn’t. The countryside was already on fire.

Jeremy Boreing called the night a bloodbath and named the internal sabotage. The hole left by Charlie Kirk filled with the permanent-loss crowd whose entire business model is “we lost again, send more money.” They spent 2 years telling people not to vote because a cleansing fire would somehow fix everything. It worked. Young men who backed Trump in 2024 swung hard the other way. Evangelicals showed up as a smaller share of the electorate.

You cannot complain about the culture for 40 years, refuse to build anything, and then act shocked when the other side wins. The water got chummed. The sharks did exactly what sharks do. My daughter does not get to wait around while we figure that out.

Dana Loesch warned people in advance and got savaged for it. The results exceeded even her grim projections. Her research on the exit polls is clear: the Iran war did not play as big a role as the narrative insists. Corruption did.

Not a single exit poll shows Iran or Israel as a top-four concern. The top concerns are the economy, cost of living, jobs, and tariffs. Government corruption registered as a crucial or major factor for 90% of voters. Cost of living hit 89%. The Iran war was a factor for 74%. Real, but not the singular or top reason. It contributed to the scope of the losses. It was not the main driver.

Cost of living and inflation were the top reasons 2024 Trump voters defected. Anti-Israel sentiment moved some younger voters, but the majority of GOP voters said support for Israel was “not strong enough” or “just right.” Only about 19% of those who called support “too strong” actually voted Republican. A Muslim Brotherhood-adjacent candidate won a Senate seat while parts of the right were busy purity-testing every alliance that didn’t match their latest podcast.

Loesch’s take is clinical: the coalition is bankrupt, the MAGA era as we knew it is over, and if we refuse an honest conversation about messaging, affordability, and the actual top issues (corruption and the cost of living), we will not get the Senate back until the 2030s.

She quoted Tolkien on purpose. “From the ashes a fire shall be woken” is not colorful prose. It is simply what must be done. The broken sword does not reforge itself while everyone is still arguing about who is allowed to hold the hammer.

The common thread is straightforward. Historical headwinds plus an affordability crisis the administration treated as a messaging problem instead of a lived reality, plus government corruption that voters ranked at the top of their concerns, plus a right-wing podcast world that spent 2 years telling people the only rational move was to stay home or primary everyone into oblivion.

Republicans held the White House, the House, and the Senate and still managed to do nothing. John Thune stalled or blocked the president’s agenda at nearly every turn. Young people watched the party that promised results deliver gridlock and excuses instead.

Plenty of them decided it was better to burn it all down and start over. The Iran conflict was a factor that expanded losses for some, but it was not the decisive driver the post-mortems keep claiming. We did not lose because the left is competent. We lost because we made it easy for them. We handed them the ultimate weapon and then acted surprised when they used it.

Every mother I know is now staring at a future where her child is told the answer to everything is more free stuff paid for by a country that can no longer afford itself, where boys are girls if they say so, where dissent is violence, and where the people who want to chemically alter children and nationalize the rest of the economy get to set the rules. I am not willing to hand my daughter that future.

Here is the part where the autopsy ends, and reality begins.

We have been here before. Obama lost 63 House seats in 2010 and still governed. Clinton lost the House in 1994 and finished with high approval. The presidency is an imperial office now. Executive orders, vetoes, foreign policy, and the ability to paint the party in power look like the villains they are.

The left will go totally insane. They always do. AOC, the new Senate radicals, the open-borders caucus, and the people who think the answer to every problem is more government, more puberty blockers, and more forced compliance will give voters a live demonstration of what their socialist utopia actually looks like. They will overreach, investigate, destroy institutions, set fire to the Constitution, and try to throw our borders wide open again while insisting that men can get pregnant and that parents who object are the real threat.

They will remind normal voters exactly why they hated the last time Democrats controlled everything. That demonstration is a gift if we stop treating it as a reason to curl into a ball and cry about the loss. The dark side always overreaches. The question is whether the free people are still standing when it does. My daughter’s future is not a podcast topic. It is the reason any of this matters.

Marching orders, because the right loves a list almost as much as it loves circular firing squads:

1. Affordability is not a feeling. It is the issue. Every speech, every ad, every local race for the next 2 years should be about the price of groceries, rent, insurance, and energy. If you cannot explain how your policy lowers the bill, sit down. Mothers already know the bill is rising. I see it every week.

2. Stop the permanent-loss business. The people who profit from permanent loss are not your friends. Build actual institutions, businesses, schools, and a corrupt media that do not require the country to be on fire to stay relevant. Boreing is right: the future belongs to the people who build it. The country does not rebuild itself.

3. Turnout is not a suggestion. Dragging people with you is the minimum. Local elections, school boards, state legislatures. The national midterms are already lost. The next ones are not. You do not win by refusing to march.

4. Message the border and crime without the high-profile circus that scares the normies you need. Quiet competence beats viral raids that become campaign ads for the other side.

5. Drop the purity spirals on foreign policy. America First does not mean isolationism so pure that we ignore every adversary who wants us dead. It means securing the border, growing the economy, and not getting sucked into wars we cannot explain to a single mother in Texas. Loesch and the exit polls are clear: corruption and the cost of living ranked higher than the war. Voters who flipped wanted prices down and accountability more than they wanted ideological perfection on the conflict.

6. God is not a political consultant, but the people who still believe in Him are the ones who show up when it is hard. Keep that. The doomers do not. Even the smallest person can change the course of the future, but only if they actually show up. I am not willing to hand my daughter a country that ran out of money and hope while the left experiments on children and calls it progress.

Share

The left just handed themselves a Congress full of people who will overreach, investigate, destroy institutions, set fire to the Constitution, and try to force their failed socialist dream on the rest of us.

Our job is to make sure that when that happens, there is a competent, results-oriented gladiator standing there. We did not lose because the ideas are wrong. We lost because we spent 2 years acting like the ideas were optional and the base’s patience was infinite. It is not.

That cannot be the story we leave for the next generation.

The fire shall be woken. Get to work. Our kids need us.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.