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Robert McSorley's avatar
Robert McSorley
18h

The Rino's in the US government are the major issue. Incumbants usually get reelected. US Senators spend WAY to much time campaigning for corporate donors. And they end up in debt to them. NOT the states that they are SUPPOSED to represent. Thune is a classic entrenched evil POS. He's hated Trump since he appeared on the scene. AND, after the Rino's handed him the gavel, he's done EVERYTHING possible to detail the MAGA agenda. Will he face any REAL consequences for his behavior??? I don't know…I will guarantee you this, he'll be invited to plenty of democrat cocktail 🍸🍸🍸 parties.

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
18hEdited

> Not a single exit poll shows Iran or Israel as a top-four concern. The top concerns are the economy, cost of living, jobs, and tariffs.

What this misses is that the Iran war was a significant driver for the first two of those things. The price of fuel affects *everything*. It affects individuals at the pump. But it also affects the prices of things that have to be moved by truck, train, plane, or ship. It affects the prices of things that have to be manufactured with energy. It affects the prices of things that have to be manufactured with materials brought *in* by truck, train, plane, or ship.

By the time something reaches the end consumer, who had to drive their car on price inflated gasoline to get to the store to buy it, the price of fuel might well have tapped what they're actually buying three or four times.

I can agree that many people may not have been thinking to themselves, "I'm mad about the War in Iran, and so I'm voting Democrat" explicitly. But the War in Iran undoubtedly had a significant impact on voter behavior indirectly.

And while everyone wants to make the Midterms a referendum on Trump, but it my take that in reality, they were a referendum on the Republican Congress who did so little to help the President with his goals and make his policies permanent, or even explicitly worked *against* him and his goals despite the fact that the '24 election showed that those goals were popular. They couldn't even pass 80 / 20 legislation that was popular even with Democrats -- such as the SAVE Act -- let alone things that were explicitly R coded. Taking jurisdiction over immigration cases away from lower level, Congressionally created, federal courts and their judges, for example.

The results are terrible, and I don't like them, and they *are* going to have unpleasant consequences. But while the Democrats didn't *deserve* to win this year, the Republicans *absolutely* deserved to *lose*. The larger concern I have is that in being such feckless poltroons, they took down State governments with them. Texas is going to be crippled for a *long* time from these election results, if not permanently.

And FWIW, I'm aiming to be the gladiator you're looking for at the end of your post.

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