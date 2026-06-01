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James M.'s avatar
James M.
3h

This is somewhat cheery news but I'm not altogether surprised. But college and prison aren't (opposite) equivalents. Most college students learn very little. The programs have been watered down and affected by the same impulse towards feminization and ease that have affected American education at every level. In most cases they're simply bureaucratic credential factories. They make a LOT of money (thanks to student loan policies and federal assistance) but ask a college graduate about American Civics or critical thinking or mitochondrial DNA or semicolon use. You're likely to be disappointed. This isn't the students' fault, of course, but it should dampen our enthusiasm in celebrating their endeavor. I teach at a very majority-black school and the idea that college students are "hitting the books" is an imposition of the traditional notion of college onto the modern reality, which is much different. If you register for classes, show up to tests, and use AI throughout, you graduate. End of story. I'm not even going to address DEI, or the ~300-point SAT bonus that black Americans receive (more for black men) in applying to elite programs.

And prison isn't like college, but negative. Prison is much more bad than college is good. Prison means (in most cases) that you were so antisocial and selfish that you were caught repeatedly violating serious laws. It would be as if there were more daycare enrollments (hundreds of thousands more) than child abuse cases. Is that good? Certainly. It's much better than the converse! But it's no reason to celebrate. College is increasingly wasteful, expensive, and discredited. Black men could profit more (as a group) if they would address their marriage and reproductive statistics, and this would probably help the black community more.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/white-supremacy-doesnt-exist

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Fell Choice's avatar
Fell Choice
1h

“They want us mad, not motivated.”

Nothing keeps people down more effectively than keeping them angry about stuff they can't change.

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