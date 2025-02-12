Black History Month has been controversial for the past several years. Every year around this time, there are trolls on social media and gifty-type so-called conservative influencers and politicians that condemn Black History Month. Every single year, those of us who know the history and importance of Black History Month push back against these adversaries and antagonists, explaining how it's counterproductive to the Republican MAGA movement and the efforts and inroads that are being made with Black voters.

This year was different. There was a lot of stir-up by both the right and the left regarding Black History Month right as we entered February. Most of which sprung from a leaked memo that was issued to employees from the Pentagon's intelligence agency notifying them that all activities related to the annual commemoration were banned from observance.

According to the memo, the DIA (Defence Intelligence Agency) ordered a pause on all activities and events related to "special observances" to be in compliance with the recent executive actions taken by Trump to ban DEI programs in the federal workplace.

Despite the memo issued to DIA employees, President Trump did proclaim February as Black History Month. During her first briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if the Trump administration intended to mark the annual event.

Leavitt answered, “As far as I know, this White House certainly still intends to celebrate — and we will continue to celebrate American history and the contributions that all Americans, regardless of race, religion or creed, have made to our great country,” Leavitt told reporters before declaring that “America is back."

While I think the left has weaponized the purpose of DEI and I disagree with how its efforts have been used in many of our institutions, I think any effort of getting rid of Black History is ridiculous. In many ways, it's throwing the baby out with the bath water. It is a major strategic blunder as my good brother Julian Acciard stated in one of his latest articles and on podcasts in the past.

While I am happy that Trump has formally recognized Black History Month, I sincerely hope that he and his administration do a better job at getting out in front of messaging, particularly when it comes to sensitive sense racial issues like these that can be used and weaponized against him and the Republicans.

We worked too hard to build and add to the Republican base this past election cycle. Many volunteers worked day and night, going into neighborhoods that Republicans have ignored for decades to bring in a more diverse coalition of new voters to the party. We continue to work hard in retaining their vote and participation. The last thing we want is to lose these new voters who have decided to give the Republican Party a chance by self-infliction of carelessness and misinformation.

Many conservatives have tried to argue that the horrors of Black History induces guilt and much of the correction promotes reverse racism. This is because a lot of the history that they are taught comes from leftist activists and promotes victimhood and lacks balance or stories of victor and resilience. Much of Black history is taught from the perspective of what White people were doing to Blacks and not what Black people were doing for themselves and for other Black Amercians.

While there is certainly a place to look at history from this perspective, there is so much more to be learned and so much more to be understood. So much of our history isn't taught or undertaught, that many don't get a real appreciation of the contributions that our ancestors made to this wonderful country.

Sonnie Johnson said it best. “Democrats have used our legacy as a weapon instead of a blueprint for how to carry on forward.” The left has finesse the hell out of the Black Community with their fake support and magnification of victimhood in society. Sister Sonnie has talked at length about this going into deep dives discussing nuance and details (Make sure to check out her show 'Sonnie's Corner' on SiriusXM Patriot 125 at 1:00 PM EST on Saturdays -- This month she is celebrating Black History Month with Black American historian President Hotep DOE Doobs).

There is a significant amount of time, money, and resources spent on portraying Black American life, the history of Black America, and our existence through the lens of grievance, fear-mongering, and fixation on past injustices. While these subjects certainly have a place in the historical conversation, they are oftentimes taught with little nuance and context.

The history is often portrayed in a way to paint a picture that many of our circumstances today stem from the terrors of white people instead of the role the government played and continues to play in leading to the trepidation of Black people in America. The imbalance of deliberately omitting much of Black America's resiliency and success is a huge issue and the reason why people have come to view Black History Month so negatively. Most of Black history is misunderstood.

We have a lot of ignorant people in the country despite having more information at their fingertips than ever before. Mediocre uneducated White people think this month is to put them down, and it's not. They say we should get rid of it. The vast majority of these folks claim to be Republicans. These are the people who scream at the top of their lungs that “REPUBLICANS FREED THE SLAVES" whenever there is an opportunity to own the left.

What is most significant of this is that many of these people will go out to protest and argue with you to save Democrat Confederate history. But out of wilful ignorance, they will obstinately promote the elimination of their own (the Republican Party) history. The reason it's even in February is because Dr. Carter Woodson (a devout Republican) wanted to honor President Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

The precursor to Black History Month was created in 1926 in the United States when historian and staunch Republican Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History announced the second week of February to be "Negro History Week". The week was chosen because it coincided with the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln on February 12 and that of Frederick Douglass on February 14, both of which Black communities had celebrated since the late 19th century. They also were staunch Republicans.

During America's Bicentennial celebration in 1976, President Gerald Ford (another Republican), expanded Black History Week to Black History Month, urging the nation to recognize the often-overlooked achievements of Black Americans. This wasn't just about celebrating Black history; it was about acknowledging the GOP's contributing role.

In February of 1986, the Republican-controlled Senate designated February as “National African American History Month.” It was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.

Mediocre uneducated Black people think Black History Month shouldn’t exist because it’s "woke" to specifically celebrate Black Americans when "Black History" is “American History.” THESE SO-CALLED Black face Republicans promulgate the “REPUBLICANS FREED THE SLAVES” even more than White Republicans whenever they can to own the left. Again, these same morons want to get rid of their (Republican) history.

Both Uneducated Blacks and Whites who favor the abolition of Black History Month, think it should be consolidated into “American History Month.” A month we can celebrate ALL of American History. While I’m not opposed to "American History Month", I don't think that Black Americans will get their fair recognition during the month. Why can’t both holidays have a place throughout the year?

I had many conversations with these folks who are hell-bent on eliminating Black History Month. Most are extremely ignorant and have limited knowledge about the history of Black Americans and our legacy on this continent. Most don’t tell you anything beyond the broad generic understanding of slavery, Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement, and modern Black American Celebrities. That’s sad.

Most have never even heard names such as; Alice Ball, Patricia Bath, Gladys West, James West, Dorothy Vaughn, Mary Jackson, Guy Bluford, Jr. Mae Jemison, Crispus Attucks, Sgt. William Carney, etc..

Education is important. Instead of eliminating Black History Month, why don't we Republicans promote and dedicate the month to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of Black Americans throughout history, highlighting their significant contributions to society as intended? It can serve as a crucial opportunity to educate people about the struggles and triumphs of the best and the brightest Black American community. Since we are the party of COMMON SENSE, this seems to be a great step towards healing and relieving some of the tensions of the racial and political divide in our country. Black History is not just AMERICAN HISTORY, IT IS REPUBLICAN HISTORY! WE NEED TO PROACTIVELY OWN IT AND TAKE IT BACK!

