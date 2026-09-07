As a fellow Chaminade High School alumnus, I write not to prejudge the serious felony charges facing 24-year-old Agostino Abbatiello, but to insist that we remember who he was before the headlines and what our shared formation demands of us now.

Abbatiello, a Westbury, New York native, 2024 Penn State accounting graduate and Sigma Chi member, has been charged in connection with an alleged cocaine-trafficking operation involving students and two off-campus fraternity houses.

Prosecutors described a coordinated enterprise that allegedly moved significant quantities of cocaine between 2023 and 2024, with packaging sometimes involving fraternity members and pledges. Fourteen people were charged in the broader case; Abbatiello faces 11 felony counts. These are serious allegations, and the justice system must treat them accordingly. They remain allegations, however, until proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Abbatiello surrendered to authorities on August 18, 2026. He faces the ordinary process of arraignment and preliminary hearing and is entitled to a full defense. Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker denied bail, deeming him a flight risk after he missed his initial appearance, ordering him held at Centre County Prison. Remember, bail decisions are not findings of guilt.

Public reporting has not hesitated to use colorful nicknames drawn from the case materials. Abbatiello has been dubbed “Pablo Pledgescober” in some coverage—a sensational label that risks prejudicing public opinion and potential jurors before any evidence is tested in open court.

Court documents and witness statements cited in the press described alleged trips to New York and Philadelphia for cocaine, packaging at the fraternity houses, the use of debts to involve others, and claims that Abbatiello urged associates not to mention his name once investigators began asking questions. These are allegations contained in charging materials. They are not yet proven facts.

Several publications correctly noted the contrast with Abbatiello’s academic record. He made the Dean’s List for three consecutive semesters, completed a professional accounting internship, and expressed interest in financial technology, accounting ethics, and markets. That record does not decide the legal questions before court. It does remind us that human lives contain more than a single set of allegations. Capability, discipline, and prior achievement form part of a fuller picture the justice system is designed to consider.

Raised in Marianist tradition at Chaminade, both Abbatiello and I were taught to form young men as authentic witnesses—people of integrity, accountability, and hope. The school emphasizes education of the whole man: body, mind, and soul. That formation does not end when a classmate faces the most difficult test of his life. It also includes the capacity for growth after serious mistakes, if mistakes have truly been made, and the insistence of fair process even when the accusations are severe.

Nicknames and sensational framing may shape the narrative and attract attention, but they can erode the presumption of innocence that protects every American citizen. Trial by media is not the same as trial by evidence. The fundamental pillars of our criminal justice system are the presumption of innocence and due process.

The prosecution alone bears the burden of proving every element of the charged offenses beyond a reasonable doubt—the highest standard in American law. The defendant has no obligation to prove innocence, present evidence, or testify. Silence cannot be held against him. Bail determinations and pretrial detention must not be treated as a conviction. Jury instructions will rightly remind fact-finders of these protections.

We have seen before how quickly media narratives around “privilege” and character can harden. A previous Chaminade alumnus, Collin Finnerty, faced intense national scrutiny and framing as a “privileged suburban” athlete during the 2006 Duke Lacrosse Scandal.

He and his co-defendants were ultimately fully exonerated. The Associated Press referred to Finnerity as having “[grown] up in privileged surroundings in the suburbs of [Garden City], New York.” As a former resident, I have heard this charging “privilege” claim quite often from within the courts and local media. Ultimately, the smears of privilege are quite effective, especially today under a racial lens, while they underscore the presumption of innocence and a careful process.

Some are fooled by these embellishments, media sound bites, and caricatured conceptions of rich, privileged, and entitled. Finnerty, a young Catholic and Duke student, was essentially strung up by this characterization. However, the accuser, stripper Crystal Mangum’s false narrative, was taken almost as absolute truth.

The legal fallout from her lies didn’t even affect her, but it did affect Durham District Attorney Mike Nifong, who was disbarred, removed from office, and forced to serve jail time. As for Mangum, in 2013 she was convicted of second-degree murder for killing her boyfriend, Reginald Dayle. She was sentenced to 14 to 18 years. But none of that seems to matter to the press and so-called civil rights leaders. To them, this is the process, and it was well executed.

Whatever the outcome with Abbatiello’s case, Chaminade taught us that character is revealed not only in success but in how we respond to failure, accusation, or crisis—both our own and that of our brothers. We can demand accountability without abandoning the principles of justice and human dignity that our school instilled.

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Let the evidence be tested in open court. Let the process run its course without the community already having rendered a verdict. In the meantime, support for the families involved, respect for the courts, and a steady commitment to due process remain the better path.

I have no personal involvement in this case and claim no private knowledge of the facts. I write simply as a Chaminade alumnus and fellow Long Islander who believes the values we were taught require us to uphold fairness equally—especially when the headlines are the loudest.

Fortes In Unitate.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.