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Lj Priest's avatar
Lj Priest
6h

I left a lot out, but ty for your absurd judgements when you never lived or survived all I have. You're a piece of work, lady. I'm sure you would have let that woman who killed her kids off.

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Daniel Buckhiester's avatar
Daniel Buckhiester
5h

Thanks for your brutal honesty. I'm trying to decide who among my acquaintances is ready to digest this.

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