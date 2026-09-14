My mother looked me in the face and helped me kill my child. Not with a scream. With a lullaby. I needed her to say that it would be okay and we’d figure this out, not march me to the clinic like it was just another Tuesday. She called a living thing a cluster of cells because the truth would have dragged her own abortions into the light, and she would rather damn me than repent.

That is the house I came from. That is the creed that raised me. Left-wing ideology is a death cult. It ruins women, murders children, and sickens society until a mother can walk her daughter into blood and still believe she is the kind one.

I was four when I watched my father beat her. Not a story I was told later. A scene burned into me while I was still small enough to believe a house could stop a man’s hands. The terror did not pass through and leave. It stamped itself into my soul and stayed.

Two or three years later she told me she had been raped. No shield. No delay. She put the ugliest night of her life on a child and kept talking. She had been twisted early: abused as a girl, raped as her first sexual experience, then beaten by my father while I watched.

After that I stopped being a daughter. I became the adult in the room. I parented my parent. I watched her face before I watched anything else. I learned how to calm a grown woman while my own body stayed braced for impact. I never felt safe. A child who feels safe does not sleep with one eye open waiting for the next horror.

That is how the cult gets in. It finds a wrecked woman, calls her wreckage wisdom, and uses her to train the next girl.

I was the next girl.

I got pregnant young. Fear made my hands shake. I went to her because some last unkillable part of me still thought a mother might fight for me. She didn’t. She already had two or three abortions behind her. I watched the threat of meaning cross her face. If what was in me was a child, then she had ended children too. She could not survive that. So she reached for the lines that would save her and wreck me: Cluster of cells. It doesn’t matter. Don’t make this a tragedy.

I felt myself tear while she was still speaking. She had to say it didn’t matter. She had to lead me into an evil act so she would not have to repent. That is how a death cult moves from one generation to the next.

It uses a mother’s unconfessed blood as a script for her daughter. I went where she pointed. I ended what she told me was nothing. I have been walking around with that anguish ever since.

When she left, she did not drift. She tried to destroy me first. She raged. She hurled venom at the softest places in me, words built to shred my soul and keep cutting after the door slammed. Shame. Disgust. Verdicts meant to follow me into sleep. Then she left. Every ten years. Exile after execution on repeat. She could not stand that I refused her ideology, so she punished me with absence only after she had tried to leave me in pieces with her venom.

Then she would come back. Soft voice. Clean hands. A thin act of tenderness. That was never repair. That was the countdown. I learned the pattern in my bones. Play nice. Wait. The next cut is coming.

The next came the day after Trump hit Iran.

She blasted me with mentally ill poison and aimed it at the center of who I am. She let me know that I was her greatest shame. Her disappointment. A fraud who only believed what I believed for money and attention.

She said it knowing I had carried these convictions most of my life, through years when they cost me a mother and paid me nothing. She needed me agreeing. If I agreed, then she did not have to face what her politics had made of her: a mother who could flay her daughter and then disappear into faux moral superiority.

The irony would be funny if it had not been my life. She rages about Trump being a pedophile who ruins girls while playing death queen in her own house, a woman who tried to eat her daughter from the inside out and still wants credit for her conscience. She will rager about other people’s sins and never look down at the graves she walked me to.

That is the cult’s favorite costume: public fury, private rot.

I did not come out clean.

The anguish twisted me. I took that memory of my father beating her, the terror burned into a four-year-old’s soul, and I used it as fuel. I learned to hate men with a precision that felt like justice. I tore them apart from the inside. I knew how to get close enough to do real damage and leave them standing in it. Their subsequent abuse, real and imagined, all went into the same fire.

I was not always the safe, Godly woman I am today. I was what that house made me when it finished with a girl’s innocence: not just wounded. Lethal. That memory still sickens me. This ideology does not only take children from the womb. It takes the living woman and teaches her how to ruin other people so she will not have to sit alone with what was done to her.

There are nights it all hits at once. The 4-year-old watching repeat beatings she cannot stop. The child forced to hold a rape she cannot carry and should never have been asked to.

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The young woman talked into a killing so her mother could stay unrepentant. The adult standing in the ashes of another decade-long disappearance. The later knowledge that I had learned how to hurt the way I had been hurt. Anguish corrupts all it touches, but redemption is possible, and I am living proof.

There is blood on my hands, but I will make sure my daughter stays clean. I am raising her with love that does not require her agreement as rent, with values that do not need a dead child to protect a grown woman’s unrepentant sins, with support that lets her remain a child.

She wasn’t told at six that the world is a rape she must manage. She will not watch violence become the family language. She will not be walked into a grave and told it’s normal. She will not learn that love ends in a soul-shredding speech and a slammed door. I will stand between this death cult and the next girl.

The cycle stopped with me.

My daughter will never have to know what it cost.