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Tina Stolberg's avatar
Tina Stolberg
20h

I share your sentiment-I've been bellyaching about all this tech that is supposed to make our lives easier, and yet it only seems to create more busywork and economic divide. The evidence is that we do not have more leisure and enlightenment. We have more mental disorders and chaos. Instead of solving real problems that real people have, our geniuses (?) are siphoning off OUR collective resources and humanity for that gold science fair ribbon (fantastic description!!!)

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