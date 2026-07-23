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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
5hEdited

In your point #5, you left out the fact that antisemites spilled out on campuses and streets before Israel responded to the slaughter. To say "antisemitism emerges from far-right white nationalism" and select 2 examples of violent incidents as the threat we're seeing is to have one's head buried in the sand. Those 2 examples were lone wingnuts, which we will always have from all sides, but the volcano of Jew-hate is organized and spewing from the left.

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
1d

I am alarmed at the anti-semitism in the US, which comes from both the left and right, with an awful Venn diagram intersection. The NYC mayor pounds the table about Gaza with no mention of Sudan, Nigeria, or elsewhere where slaughter/kidnapping/enslavement occur. And when I hear the stolen land, I always ask the person if they are willing to give up the land we took? That said, I do have issues with Jewish intellectuals. Because they felt so 'othered,' they have provided destructive rhetoric. Critical legal theory comes from the Frankfurt School. Repressive Tolerance was written by Marcuse. Both have proved cancerous. While in a Czech Republic bookstore, there was only one book in English. It was about the genocide against the Gypsies. It was brutal. We don't hear about what happened to them. We don't hear what happened under Mao or Pol Pot. I greatly admire that the Jewish bloodline/culture continues but that is a double edged sword. They did so by othering themselves. Everyone else melts into their conquerors. People disappear. I read that the people who created Stonehenge were not the same people conquered by the Romans.

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