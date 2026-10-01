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JC Collins's avatar
JC Collins
10h

My mom was always very into vitamins and supplements, and was always pushing me to take them. But years ago, I noticed that any time I started back up on them, it seemed like 2-4 weeks later I'd end up sick with some kind of upper respiratory infection. Could antioxidants destroy enough of my immune system's free radicals to actually do this?

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