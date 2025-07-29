In a society like ours, which prizes personal freedom, the idea that someone can define their gender has gained widespread approval. Gender fluidity is presented as liberating and inclusive. However, beneath the surface lies a dubious philosophy that is unstable, to say the least. Not only that, but the modern Democratic Party has declared itself its standard bearer.

Classical and Christian philosophers proposed that reality is intelligible because things possess a fixed nature and purpose—a view that shaped human thought for millennia and prepared the way for scientific inquiry. From classical thinkers like Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle to Christian thinkers like Augustine, Boethius, and Aquinas, the warning was consistent: beware of seductive philosophies that blur truth, twist language, and trade wisdom for cleverness.

A human being is a rational creature, either male or female in body and soul. Truth is not something we invent, but something we discover. If a man can be a woman by declaring it so and if truth is relative, justice also becomes relative. How can we defend rights, laws, and moral standards if we can no longer agree on personhood? If there’s no stable human nature, what exactly is our Constitution protecting and why is it worth defending?

This isn't merely a thought experiment —it’s a real-life existential threat.

Take, for example, the riots and acts of civil disobedience associated with BLM, Antifa, and the current illegal immigration crisis: businesses looted, properties vandalized, people injured, law enforcement officials targeted for assassination, and once-great cities irreparably degraded. Millions of Americans either don’t care, or worse, view this chaos as a legitimate expression of freedom. People today are angry, lost, and disconnected not just from the law, but from reality, meaning, common sense, and, most of all, from God.

A godless culture that tells people they are whatever they claim to be—that allows confused children to be mutilated, promotes the killing of millions of preborn babies, and flings open its borders to the world—has lost its grip on reality, reason, and justice. Why respect the law if your feelings define truth? Why honor property rights when you’ve been taught from a young age that your country is inherently evil and wealthy people are all robber barons? In a chaotic society, truth and justice don’t vanish; they become optional.

This is not an attack on individuals who struggle with gender dysphoria, nor a dismissal of those who peacefully protest real injustices like abortion or the dismantling of women’s sports. What I’m calling out is a coordinated, well-funded, and increasingly brazen form of anarchy that is deliberately undermining our nation’s moral foundations, civic order, and cultural identity while hiding behind very creative interpretations of the First Amendment.

Freedom, truth, and justice are not oppressive—they’re liberating, because their source is not man but God. The freedom to speak the truth serves the common good. Identity grounded in human nature gives us both dignity and direction. Justice, when anchored in objective truth, protects everyone equally. These aren’t outdated notions, they’re the cornerstone of Western Civilization.

If we want to reclaim order, and peace, and achieve real progress, we must begin by restoring our grip on reality. When truth is lost, justice soon follows, and society drifts into the kind of chaos we see unfolding regularly.

Both Abraham Lincoln and Dwight Eisenhower issued stark warnings. Not about invading armies from foreign lands but decay from within: a breakdown in morality, the erosion of truth, and the abandonment of shared principles and traditions.

History will ultimately determine if our country has crossed the point of no return. However, in the near term, if we persist in disconnecting identity from nature, faith from reason, justice from truth, and freedom from responsibility, then rest assured, the outrageous violence that is occurring in our major cities will inevitably reach small towns too.

