Tim Scott has emerged as a prominent figure this year, strategically navigating the media landscape in anticipation of a possible vice presidential bid alongside Trump. Now, he’s poised to embark on a more ambitious endeavor with the debut of a new video series designed to connect with Black voters. Dubbed “America Starting Five,” the series will showcase various Black House Republicans engaging in nuanced dialogues about race and politics in the United States.

Yet, upon closer examination of this series, it becomes evident that it lacks depth right from the start. The panel heavily relies on conventional Republican narratives when discussing matters concerning the Black community.

For instance, they quickly shift towards critiquing President Joe Biden’s controversial comment on Black identity during an interview with Black radio host Charlamagne tha God. This transition leads into familiar rhetoric from Black conservatives, emphasizing the supposed discouragement of independent thinking by liberals and the shaming of Black individuals for holding conservative views. Frankly, these discussions and the overall series are unlikely to strike a chord with Black America.

The heart of the issue is that Tim Scott appears to have shifted away from his previous persona in an effort to align more closely with Trump’s circle. This transformation is striking given Scott’s earlier political credibility within the Black community, which was built on candid discussions about his personal encounters with law enforcement.

He once deeply resonated with Black America by openly addressing the enduring distrust between Black communities and law enforcement, sharing poignant anecdotes of being unjustly stopped and feeling demeaned because of his race.

As a Black conservative, I greatly appreciated Tim Scott’s prior efforts to address the social and emotional concerns faced by Black individuals during encounters with law enforcement. His recognition of the genuine risks inherent in these interactions struck a chord within the Black community. Research, such as that conducted by Ravi Shroff of the Stanford Open Policing Project, provides empirical backing for these concerns.

Shroff’s studies demonstrate that Black drivers are approximately 20% more likely to be stopped by police compared to their white counterparts, highlighting the systemic issues that contribute to racial profiling and unequal treatment within law enforcement.

Furthermore, Gallup’s research deepens our understanding of Black Americans’ perceptions of law enforcement. According to Gallup:

• Black adults exhibit significantly lower confidence in local police compared to white adults, with only 56% of Black adults expressing confidence versus 74% of White adults.

• Black Americans are less optimistic about encountering fair and courteous interactions with police officers.

These findings underscore a troubling reality: Black individuals perceive a significant lack of trust and fairness in their interactions with law enforcement. The disparities in confidence levels and expectations between Black and White Americans highlight broader societal challenges that demand our attention and action.

Tim Scott’s prior engagement with these issues was pivotal as it addressed fundamental civil rights and human dignity concerns within Black America. However, the recent series and Scott’s current rhetoric appear to bypass these critical matters.

Conversations about racism and its effects on Black Americans are imperative. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 68% of Black individuals report experiencing discrimination, with 79% citing discrimination as a significant obstacle to success.

Tim Scott’s current approach seems to downplay or overlook these systemic issues. As a Black conservative, I firmly believe that confronting racism directly is crucial. Dismissing or minimizing these concerns risks alienating Black voters. While Black conservatives may find common ground with Black America on issues such as education, family values, and community safety, these shared values lose meaning if we do not address the historical and ongoing challenges of racism.

Furthermore, tackling racism is not contradictory to conservative values; it actually aligns with fundamental principles of individual liberty, equal opportunity, and justice for all. Recognizing and dismantling racial barriers is essential to upholding the core tenets of conservatism and ensuring that all Americans have a fair opportunity to succeed.

Tim Scott’s previous statements, especially when he confronted individuals like Steve King over racist remarks, struck a chord because they fearlessly challenged authority. It’s puzzling how Scott, who has demonstrated an ability to condemn white racism, now appears to overlook or downplay anti-Black racism.

In summary, Tim Scott must reclaim the authenticity and sincerity that defined his earlier interactions with Black America. He needs to fully embrace his capacity to confront issues of racial injustice directly, even within his conservative perspective. Only then can he authentically connect with Black voters and work towards bridging divides within our community.

