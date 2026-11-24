The world is falling apart, and I can’t think of anything to write about. Okay, that’s not true. When it comes to things to write about, there’s an embarrassment of riches.

AI is going to kill us all, but not before it renders everyone unemployable. Or it’s all hype, and the AI bubble will burst and destroy the economy.

Trump just wrapped up a summit with two of his authoritarian besties, Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of... oh, hell, if you don’t know who he is at this point, just stop reading. The main question coming out of this gathering is: Where is North Korea’s Kim Jong Un? How terrible does a guy have to be to get an invite?

Keep up the good work, Mr. President. Every (in)sane American is behind you.

Putting foreign affairs aside, Trump’s domestic policies haven’t exactly won the public over either. The crazy Democrats have swarmed into power on a wave of anti-Republican sentiment caused by a distaste for the crazy Republicans who have spent the last two years doing everything but make things better.

The Republican post-election autopsy reminds me of nothing more than the Democrats’ post-2024 election autopsy. After four years of open borders, high inflation, and defending drag queen story hour events, they got behind a cackling half-wit and a guy whose claim to fame was putting free menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms.

Dems: “I don’t know why we lost. Must be racism.”

In what is best described as an epic case of “hold my beer,” the Republicans—okay, Trump —used the power handed to them by the American public to raise tariffs on allies, causing prices to rise and start a war with Iran, causing prices to rise.

I suppose we should cut Trump some slack, though. He may not have noticed that Americans were struggling, since he’s been busy enriching himself and his family through meme coins, insider trading, and quid pro quo deals with foreign countries.

Oh, he did close the borders, though. Which unfortunately resulted in workforce shortages, causing prices to rise. Trump said “vote as if I’m on the ballot,” and voters did.

Republicans: “I don’t know why we lost. Must be communism.”

So, yeah, there’s plenty to write about; I’m just becoming meh about everything. Part of it is how tiresome it is to be a Cassandra—look it up yourself. There’s also the downside of not being in either the left-wing or right-wing cults.

In 2024, I thought the game show host would be a better candidate than the cackling half-wit. As a result, both sides thought I was MAGA. The upside, if you want to call it that, is that I gained a number of subscribers who never get tired of people saying positive things about their “great leader.” The downside is that no criticism is tolerated.

As I’ve grown disillusioned with the troll-in-chief, I’ve started to annoy the MAGA faithful. Even now, I dread the inevitable comments that will result from this article. I will be “educated” on why starting trade wars with allies is justified and how cozying up to authoritarians is “4-dimensional chess.”

You might think that criticizing Trump would result in an increase in left-wing people subscribing to my Substack. Unfortunately, this is not the case. While being sane means that I am critical of Trump when I disagree with him, it also means that I fail the left-wing purity tests. You see, I’m against open borders, transing children, communism, and supporting Hamas.

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Note to self: there is an article here about how both parties are pro-corruption (the Bidens vs. the Trumps), antisemites (Hamas vs white nationalism) who hate the free market (the DSA vs government ownership stakes).

My inner-Cassandra is telling me that nothing will change in 2028. It could, but it would take overcoming “the hobgoblin of little minds,” and voters are nothing if not foolishly consistent.

American voters: America is run by a uni-party that cares only for the elites. My vote doesn’t matter! Third Party Candidates: You could vote for one of us. American voters: What?! And throw away my vote?

It’s true what they say: in a democracy you get the government you deserve.

About the Author

Phil is a freelance writer, Canadian Navy veteran, and classical liberal. He has lived and worked in both Canada and the United States and currently resides in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he writes on politics, individual rights, free speech, and whatever else catches his fancy.

📰 Hoist the Black Flag — politics, history, and free speech

😄 Schrödinger’s Chicken — because sometimes you just need to laugh

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