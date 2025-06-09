Wrong Speak Publishing

This time it is the Executive Branch which is claiming it has no constitutional limits. Trump himself said he "didn't know" if the President is required to obey Supreme Court decisions, but he really thinks he shouldn't have to. So do many of his foolish followers, and that's dangerous.

Every National Guardsman illegally ordered by Trump to go to LA took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. By violating the 14th Amendment, which extends to all PERSONS in the United States, not just citizens you idiots, by denying them their right to a hearing, Donald Trump and ICE are now that domestic enemy.

Consider that most military people come from poor neighborhoods just like the one in LA they are being ordered to crush, and Trump is playing with fire.

You want a REAL revolution? Maybe even something like a (gasp!) socialist one? Keep it up. Someone will give you one.

I'm reminded of a horror movie plot where bodies are quietly invaded by aliens trying to take over the world, and the alien invaders screech and wail as humans fight back.

