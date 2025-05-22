Wrong Speak Publishing

SH
2h

There is no science that shows vaccines cause Autism ...except in these published studies which show vaccines cause Autism:

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3878266/

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21623535

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25377033

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24995277

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12145534

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21058170

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22099159

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3364648/

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17454560

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19106436

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3774468/

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3697751/

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21299355

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21907498

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11339848

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17674242

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21993250

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15780490

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12933322

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16870260

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19043938

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12142947

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24675092

Causal relationship between vaccine induced immunity and autism

▪️ http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12849883

Subtle DNA changes and the overuse of vaccines in autism

▪️http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3364648/

John T
4h

It is refreshing to see someone that understands writing about these topics. There are so many so called experts write about disorders and drugs that have no personal experience on this platform. I take SSRi's. The evil medication they all say. I have for 15 years. It has been beneficial for me. I have only had two providers that I would consider good at their job. The rest tell me how I should feel or react. The truth is everyone's experience is different and they should know that. It comes down to whatever the issue is, it is ours and part of us to live with. It is our responsibility. Your story reaffirms that. Thank you for sharing it.

