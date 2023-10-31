As a Black conservative writer, I often come across articles that might not seem worth discussing, but some stories, especially those within Black conservative circles, deserve our attention.

Consider the case of Darryl George, an 18-year-old Black student from Texas who got suspended for breaking his school’s dress code. This code clearly states that male students’ hair should not go below their eyebrows or earlobes at any time.

While many Black conservatives might say it’s a matter of following school rules, this case goes deeper into issues like cultural identity, freedom of expression, and racial equality. To engage effectively with Black America, it’s crucial for us as Black conservatives to focus on these nuanced matters.

This topic is personal for me because I have a daughter who, like many Black students, expresses her cultural identity through her hairstyles. Her hair is always neat and reflects her pride in how she looks.

Stories like Darryl George’s make me concerned because they could easily involve my own child. This reminds us that the issues we discuss are not distant; they impact our lives daily as Black conservatives.

Certainly, this issue requires a thoughtful discussion within Black conservative circles. It touches upon our shared value of freedom of expression, which is vital for students to realize their full potential. However, the challenge is finding a balance between personal expression and school rules, respecting cultural identity and personal expression while adhering to the institution’s regulations, ultimately benefiting students and the community.

Another crucial topic in Black conservative circles is cultural identity. This can be sensitive, as it might seem like identity politics, but it doesn’t have to be.

I believe there’s a distinction between exploiting race and culture for political gain and genuinely understanding the values, beliefs, and customs of the Black community.

This understanding, especially within the school system’s context, helps us as Black conservatives engage with the Black community, particularly young Black males seeking guidance and a political identity rooted in shared values and cultural diversity.

Certainly, this is an essential point for discussion within Black conservative circles. Racial equality in school discipline is a pressing issue, as highlighted by Darryl George’s case.

A study in the American Psychologist Journal revealed that over three years, 26% of Black students received suspensions for minor infractions like dress code violations, inappropriate language, or using a cell phone in class. In contrast, only 2% of white students faced similar disciplinary actions.

While Black liberals and Black conservatives may have differing views, what’s crucial is finding solutions within the framework of school regulations. Black conservatives can play a significant role in addressing the discipline disparity by using conservative strategies that promote the growth and development of young Black students, recognizing that discipline doesn’t always mean disruption.

As Black conservatives, we have a unique opportunity to connect with the Black community. This engagement requires sincerity and a commitment to our beliefs while maintaining an open dialogue.

As the world changes and the needs and perspectives of the Black community evolve, Black conservatism must adapt to resonate with them. It’s essential that we address the evolving concerns within the Black community while staying true to our conservative principles. By doing so, we can build meaningful connections and contribute positively to ongoing discussions on important matters.

As Black conservatives, it’s crucial to take these issues seriously and work actively to find solutions. The importance of this cannot be overstated. By addressing concerns related to Black students’ hairstyles in schools, we show our commitment to our principles and our community’s well-being.

Our role as Black conservatives goes beyond words; it demands action. Acknowledging problems is not enough; we must tirelessly seek practical solutions. Our involvement reflects our genuine dedication to our cherished values, such as individual freedom and equal treatment under the law.

Darryl George’s case serves as a stark reminder that these issues are not isolated incidents. They affect real lives, real families, and real futures. It’s not about identity politics; it’s about justice and equality. By actively addressing these concerns within the Black conservative movement, we can be a driving force for change.

In addressing the discipline of Black students over hairstyles like locs, it’s essential for Black conservatives to find the balance between respecting cultural identity, preserving freedom of expression, and advocating for racial equality within the framework of school rules.

By examining these nuances, Black conservatives can play a crucial role in promoting the growth and development of young Black students, building meaningful connections, and contributing positively to ongoing discussions on important issues.

David Sypher Jr. is a former Republican candidate for New Jersey state assemblyman for the 22nd Legislative District and a former candidate for Rahway City Council.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.