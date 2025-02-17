A problem with today’s Democratic Party is that too many elected officials are afraid of saying “no” to radical fringe forces within the party. Fearful of offering the wrong opinion, Democratic Party politicians adopt bad public policies and embrace talking points that turn off wide swaths of the electorate.

After the devastating 2024 election, many commentators argue that Democrats need leaders who can politely but firmly say “no”.

I agree.

When the Palisades Fire broke out, conservative commentators decried Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as a “woke leftist”. Centrist Democratic commentators agreed, labeling her as “incompetent”.

I disagree.

First, most criticisms of her miss the mark. For example, had the Los Angeles Fire Department sent all of its pre-deployment units to the Pacific Palisades and ignored the city’s other high fire zones, wide swaths of LA would have burnt down.

Those criticizing her for cheerfully smiling too much when thanking emergency first responders and city workers seem unaware that parents of predeceased children often have different emotional ways of handling trauma and tragedy (In 2006, Bass lost her then-only child (her daughter Emilia), her son-in-law, and her unborn grandchild in a fluke car accident).

Second, most criticisms of her appear driven by a dislike of a fictional version of Karen Bass rather than the actual Karen Bass.

This occurred in the 2022 LA Mayoral race when right-wing and centrist national commentators lionized Bass’s general election opponent, real estate developer Rick Caruso.

It was rather odd because:

In 2020, when left-wing George Gascon ran for Los Angeles County District Attorney on a platform of implementing “criminal justice reform”, Caruso endorsed him and bankrolled his successful campaign. Bass declined to endorse Gascon for District Attorney, breaking with the Democratic Party. Caruso promised to implement strict race-based and sex-based quotas for his administration (which is illegal and violates the California Constitution). Bass, who has never campaigned on identity politics, declined to make such promises. Caruso criticized Bass for being a gun owner. While Caruso was backed by powerful public sector labor unions and liberal Hollywood moguls, Bass was enthusiastically endorsed by 2001 Republican LA Mayoral candidate Steve Soboroff, a conservative and successful real estate developer, who was Republican LA Mayor Richard Riordan’s handpicked successor.

In 2022, Bass’s campaign resonated with voters who were disappointed with being overpromised and underdelivered. While she wasn’t Debbie Downer, Bass was clear eyed about the limits of government. She avoided making big promises and ran on a practical platform (she opposed the disastrous “Mansion Tax”).

In contrast, Caruso ran on grand promises and enacting sweeping changes. Despite Caruso spending $100 million of his own money, Bass won decisively.

As Mayor, Bass has:

Dramatically increased funding for the Los Angeles Police Department, reversing 2020’s severe cuts (She’s also increased the LAFD’s budget every year).

Vetoed a City Council measure to upend the LAPD’s officer disciplinary system (supported by Black Lives Matter but opposed by the Los Angeles Police Protective League).

Picked Jim McDonnell, a traditional cop’s cop to be the new LAPD Chief. McDonnell, a former Republican who lost re-election as Los Angeles County Sheriff because he refused to become a Democrat. In picking McDonnell, who is a straight white male, she ignored the LA Times who demanded she appoint a Hispanic/Latino or a black woman.

Appointed City Commissioners who reflect diversity of thought and experience (including real estate developers, charter school advocates, and even conservatives).

Protected single family home zoning across the city, which has been under sustained attack from YIMBY activists and state lawmakers, while still zoning new areas for multi-family housing.

Obtained millions in grants for the city to construct affordable housing and homeless housing.

Will not permit people to camp on the streets if they have been offered shelter.

Cleared numerous homeless encampments and, for the first time in over a decade, reduced the number of homeless on the streets of LA.

Steadfastly supported and defended Israel, unequivocally condemning the October 7, 2023 attacks without engaging in both-sides arguments.

Demonstrated she is a stickler for following governmental ethical rules.

She’s responded effectively to various city crises, large and small.

In November 2023, when the 10 freeway in downtown LA burnt down due to CalTrans’s negligence, it threatened a traffic nightmare and major economic hardship for the city. Caltrans said the freeway would not open for a minimum of five months. Bass reopened the freeway just eight days later.

When city sanitation workers went on strike in 2023, the strike was resolved in a day without any residents missing their weekly trash pickup.

While busloads of undocumented migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbot and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis created out-of-control crises in New York City and Chicago, Los Angeles responded efficiently, absorbing the migrants.

When a major landslide in 2024 washed out Laurel Canyon Boulevard, a major arterial road connecting the Valley to the city, the city re-opened it less than 5 days later and helped affected homeowners quickly recover their properties.

When Norm Langer, owner of the legendary Langer’s Deli, complained on local news of the terrible crime and neglect around MacArthur Park (ignored by local DSA Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez), forcing local businesses to close, Bass was at Langer’s the very next day, having lunch with Langer, taking notes, and calling various city departments to resolve the issues.

During this crisis, she’s been responsive to the needs of victims and kept her focus on recovery relief, not on herself.

While she’s made mistakes, overall, Bass has done a fairly good job as Mayor.

Altogether, Bass is (1) sensible, (2) practical, (3) not motivated by identity politics, (4) open to different ideas, (5) tolerant of people with views she doesn’t agree with, and (6) a believer in merit over ideology.

Frankly, the Democratic Party desperately needs more elected officials to be like her.

