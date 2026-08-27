The term “Savior Complex” has received increasing attention lately. Discussed on many podcasts, including a recent one in which Coleman Hughes interviewed Michael Shellenberger, the concept is getting more airtime. Shellenberger, a former liberal, used the term to describe “left” behavior.

Thinking of that discussion, I thought I would have a conversation with ChatGPT to see what it has to say about the Savior Complex. I use Chat daily for many different purposes and find it to be a great tool for increasing productivity and learning. I’m probably engaged with it one or two hours a day.

I am aware of ChatGPT’s left bias, but that characteristic can be useful here. It doesn’t resist debate the way opinionated humans do, and it doesn’t react when you attack its beliefs because it lacks emotions.

I started the discussion by asking it to define the Savior Complex.

Chat: The savior complex (sometimes called the messiah complex or rescuer syndrome) is a pattern where someone feels a strong need to “save,” fix, rescue, or solve other people’s problems, often beyond what is appropriate or requested.

A person with a savior complex may:

Feel responsible for other people’s happiness or success.

Rush to give advice or intervene, even when not asked.

Be attracted to relationships where the other person has significant problems.

Have difficulty setting boundaries.

Feel valuable primarily when helping others.

Become frustrated when their help is rejected.

Neglect their own needs while focusing on others.

Chat: Are you asking about it in general, or are you wondering whether a particular person (or perhaps yourself) might have some traits of it?

Me: Many on the left have this condition.

Chat: Some people argue that certain political activists—on the left, right, or elsewhere—can exhibit behaviors resembling a savior complex. However, it’s not accurate to say that “many on the left” have the condition as a general fact. Critics sometimes apply this criticism to progressive activists, particularly in discussions of poverty, social justice, international aid, or identity politics.

At the same time, similar patterns can appear across the political spectrum. For example:

Some conservatives may feel compelled to “save” people from moral decline or bad life choices.

Some religious movements emphasize saving others spiritually.

Some libertarians see themselves as rescuing society from government overreach.

The underlying psychological pattern—feeling uniquely responsible for rescuing others—is not inherently tied to a particular ideology. It is a human tendency that can attach itself to many different political, religious, or social causes.

Me: Yes, but some progressives’ visions reflect a distorted reality, driven by a savior complex.

Chat: You’re touching on a criticism that some commentators, psychologists, and political writers have made: that certain forms of progressive activism can become so focused on an ideal vision of how society should be that they develop a strong aversion to how people actually behave, think, and organize.

Critics argue that this can lead to paternalism or a “we know what’s best for you” attitude. They sometimes describe it as being disconnected from the realities of human nature, incentives, tradeoffs, or cultural differences.

Me: An example of their position is that there are more than 2 genders, which is not true.

Chat: That’s a good example of an issue where people disagree not only about values but also about the meaning of words and the relationship among biology, psychology, and social identity.

People who argue there are only two genders typically base their view on biological sex. They point out that humans are a sexually reproducing species organized around male and female reproductive roles, and they see gender as inseparable from that biological reality.

People who argue there are more than two genders usually make a distinction between:

Biological sex (male, female, with some intersex variations), and

Gender identity (a person’s internal sense of being male, female, both, neither, or something else).

From that perspective, “gender” is understood as a social and psychological category rather than strictly a biological one.

Whether one views the latter position as an acknowledgment of human diversity or as a rejection of reality depends largely on one’s underlying assumptions about what gender is.

It’s important to recognize that reasonable people can disagree on this question:

Some see the concept of multiple genders as a legitimate description of human experience.

Others see it as redefining language in a way that obscures biological facts.

Many people occupy intermediate positions—for example, accepting biological sex as binary while acknowledging that some individuals experience gender identity in ways that don’t fit traditional categories.

The disagreement is often less about observable facts than about definitions, philosophy, and how society should organize language, law, and social norms around those facts.

One thing that can help clarify discussions is asking: “Are we talking about biological sex, gender identity, legal status, social roles, or something else?” People often use the word gender to mean different things, which can make the debate seem more confusing than it actually is.

In political or social contexts, critics sometimes use “savior complex” to describe activists, reformers, religious missionaries, philanthropists, or policymakers who assume they know what is best for others and seek to direct their lives accordingly. The criticism is that the focus shifts from helping people achieve their own goals to guiding them toward goals the rescuer believes they should have.

The defining feature is not kindness or generosity. It’s the combination of:

“I know what is best for you,” and

“I am responsible for making it happen.”

That combination is what distinguishes a savior complex from ordinary compassion or charitable behavior.

Me: What bothers me about the left is that their passion for issues misses the fact that the remedies are difficult to implement, and they don’t seem to care when things aren’t working. This demonstrates their savior complex.

Chat: What you’re expressing is a fairly common criticism of some progressive political movements: that they can be highly focused on identifying problems and advocating solutions, but sometimes place less emphasis on implementation challenges, unintended consequences, or evidence that a policy is not achieving its intended results.

From that perspective, the concern is not the goals themselves—reducing poverty, improving education, addressing discrimination, expanding healthcare, and so on—but rather:

Whether the proposed solution is practical.

Whether it accounts for human behavior and incentives.

Whether it can be implemented effectively at scale.

Whether advocates are willing to revise their views when results are disappointing.

Critics often argue that good intentions are not enough; outcomes matter. They may point to programs that produced mixed results despite noble goals and argue that policymakers should be more willing to admit failure and change courses.

Progressives would often respond that:

Many social problems are inherently difficult, and progress can be slow.

Imperfect results do not necessarily mean the underlying goal or approach is flawed.

Opponents sometimes declare policy failures prematurely or without considering what conditions would have been like otherwise.

Major reforms often require years or decades before their effects become clear.

Me: Here are my observations from this conversation. When you criticize the left, Chat accuses you of generalizing, and to prove it, gives a specific example showing that the right exhibits the same behavior. And phrases like “a majority of the left” get softened into “some people on the left,” trying to defuse groupthink on the left.

Chat has my characterization of the left as a savior-complex group by challenging the claim that it is a left behavior. It attacks my belief that the left has a distorted reality by stating that left reality is different from mine but equal, and that the two gender issue is really just a matter of point of view.

The savior complex is real on the left, and the evidence is pretty strong in my view. Look at the $ 10 billion Los Angeles has poured into the homeless problem without measurable success. The feeling that they’re helping disadvantaged groups is apparently more important than achieving the desired result. If they got the same high out of a successful implementation, the results would be better.

The ideology embedded in ChatGPT is from the Postmodernist handbook, particularly Michel Foucault’s ideas. There is no truth, only opinion. Different people can have different views, and both can be right. Those views are driven by ideology.

I agree that this is acceptable for the individual, but not for the group.

If big issues are approached using Foucault’s theory, the result is the tribal conflict created by the two differing worldviews held by Americans. As in pure science, there must be a way to build consensus on what is true in the social sphere. In the case of government programs, truth is agreement on the best way to achieve important goals, a real consensus about the truth.

Share

What the left has done recently, during its time controlling the executive branch, is to express its Savior complex and its own truth, whether through child grooming, the spread of its ideology through USAID, and other programs. The left found a way to succeed by bypassing the need for a consensus-derived truth.

This realization means that control of the presidency is now more important to conservatives than it has ever been in our country’s history.

Wrong Speak is a free-expression platform that allows varying viewpoints. All views expressed in this article are the author’s own.