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BeadleBlog
7h

“Are we talking about biological sex, gender identity, legal status, social roles, or something else?” We already have the language, which the Progressives intentionally ignore; male/female and masculine/feminine. Progressives have put those 4 words into a mortar and pestle and made an indistinguishable paste to pump into open brains. We also have the physical trappings and grooming our culture tends to associate with the above. Most men and women follow whatever the cultural standard, me included, and as one who doesn't care about fashion, it's not a big deal, especially as the "appropriate" choices for girls and women have expanded beyond dresses and skirts over my 65 years. I've found the label of "feminine" to be the narrowest and most superficial among many labels used to describe people. I distinguish between a feminine appearance and a femininity of personality. Sometimes they match and sometimes not so much.

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