Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JC_Collins's avatar
JC_Collins
5h

These are the people who should be working for ICE or joining the military.

"There are some very disturbed people in our society whose personalities attract them to killing for a purpose. Typical personality characteristics are emotional detachment and low empathy. Narcissism is often a factor because the shooter seeks notoriety. Mix the right personality with social media sites that promote nihilism and anarchy, and you can create a killer."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wrong Speak Publishing
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture