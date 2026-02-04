Published Orginally 1/31/26 on Pamela’s Newsletter

It’s finally happening. We knew this day would come. The very first detransitioner was awarded 2 million dollars for medical malpractice. Fox Varien of New York was 16 years old when her doctors thought it was ok to amputate her healthy breasts. This young woman will never get her breasts back, but justice has been served.

There is a huge worldwide cheering squad for Fox Varian. Elon Musk even amplified her story on X. Sometimes we forget that it was only just a few years ago that most people didn’t even know that detransitioners existed. Varian’s case is monumental both for her and for the countless other patients who have been irreversibly damaged, both physically and psychologically by corrupt professionals who sold them lies about their “mismatched bodies”. This case is also the beginning of the end of the unethical practice disguised as “gender affirming care”.

Who else will this case impact? As Musk implies; doctors, nurses, teachers, and therapists will finally pay for the damage they caused because there are more cases in the pipeline. Providers may finally think twice when they instantly affirm their new patients, clients, and students.

Perhaps these professionals who espouse the over-simplistic slogan “be kind” will finally start to recognize that they are part of a major medical scandal, and the institutions that they have trusted all this time are dead wrong about this one. We know that the idea of “just following orders” is not an excuse for causing devastating damage to patients, especially for doctors who took an oath to “do no harm”and there are more consequences to come.

But what about the therapists? The mental health profession may be the the most complicit when it comes to gender affirmation. They have lead the charge, promoting chemically castrating puberty blockers as humane and necessary to prevent hypothetical suicides at any age, including toddlers. Every major mental health institution is still promoting these practices, despite growing evidence than none of it is “lifesaving”. In fact, the data has found to cause more mental health issues in the long term. The studies the affirmation people cite have faulty data with small sample sizes, biased self-reporting surveys, and short follow-up periods.

Let’s say you are an ethical therapist who knows this is wrong, or simply questions this practice. Now what do you do? How do we learn information that hasn’t been curated by powerful groups who are controlled by lobbyists with tons of money? The AAP, APA, NASW, CAMFT, ASCA, and other associations still double down on pushing harmful hormones and surgeries onto vulnerable populations, including children, in the name of acceptance. Therapists who care about ethics must understand what has led us here, and hear from the minority voices who will be honest about what genuinely lies beneath a transgender identity.

The National Association of Social Workers continues to provide affirmation-only trainings

I have spent several years studying the gender topic and working closely with victims of gender medicine (families, and detransitioners), so I have put together a three credit class to give you a base understanding of the subject. This class also helps therapists clinically conceptualize gender distress in a clear, but compassionate way.

It is factually based and includes video of trans-identified people and detransitioners who speak openly about their experiences and underlying mental health co-morbidities. I also talk about how we have a false consensus because WPATH, the World Professional Association of Transgender Health, has cancelled people within its own organization for questioning it’s practices, including trans-identified people. I urge you to take a look at the WPATH files for reference (it is damming).

This scandal is a tough pill to swallow, but unfortunately, the perversion is deep and heavily funded. If you are unsure about the level of corruption, I invite you to think honestly about why this topic is so difficult to speak about openly. Very few subjects have such deep consequences towards reasonable people who dare to question it’s practices.

While detransitioner lawsuits continue to happen, there will be a bigger void to fill. Rather than get overwhelmed and give up, we need to be a part of the solution and understand how to help the high numbers of people being preyed on by big pharma, corrupt doctors, predatory therapists, and all of the entities that are profiting off of suffering.

Check out my course: Introduction to Gender Distress, and tell me what you think!

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical experience with adults and teens. In 2021, Pamela was fired for not complying with the California state vaccine mandate. Since then, she has dedicated herself to educate parents and help guide them through the complex mental health system and question ideologically captured institutions. Pamela authored the book “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”, available on Amazon and children’s book, Froggy Girl, available on all online book retailers via www.froggygirlbook.com.

Pamela has made appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, The Daily Signal, The Christian Post, The Epoch Times, PragerU, The Tomi Lahren Show, The Tony Kinnett Show, The Michael Berry Show, and more. She is active on Instagram as @the.truthfultherapist, twitter/x as @truththerapist, and her YouTube channel is @thetruthfultherapist. You can book a consultation with Pamela through her website, www.thetruthfultherapist.org.

