Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Speak Publishing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Faith Kuzma's avatar
Faith Kuzma
4h

beginning of the end is right

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dave Vierthaler's avatar
Dave Vierthaler
5h

And will the parents be enjoined in the lawsuits? This is all about “follow the money” and the lawsuit will no longer allow this to be profitable! Thank God.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wrong Speak Publishing · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture