1. Eating Unhealthy

It is sad that we have only one life to live and it's much shorter than we would all like. Ladies and gentlemen, WE ARE WHAT WE EAT! Time is ticking and none of us are getting any younger. People are consuming more processed foods than at any point in history. Stop constantly eating fast food and junk food that contains additives that you can't pronounce. Many of us are living life on the go. Take a few minutes of your free time to plan and prepare healthier food choices to take with you.

Too many people have been eating unhealthy food for years thinking there won't be consequences in the future. These consequences consist of more than just “living a long life without aches and ailments” or “gaining weight.” Eating an unhealthy diet negatively affects your mental heath, your mood, as well as your blood. In 2024, we are eating healthier because it is good for our physical and mental health.

2. Smoking and Drinking

You need to STOP smoking! We all know smoking is an example of cognitive dissonance. It is one of the leading causes of cancer. Smoking also harms nearly every organ system in your body and contributes to heart disease, gum disease, and tooth loss, as well as increases the risk of having a stroke. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in North America. Not to mention a very expensive habit to have. So, stop going broke killing yourself.

It's ok to have an occasional drink. Some studies have shown that moderate drinking (especially red wine) is good for the heart and circulatory system. However, heaving drinking causes liver damage and is a major cause of preventable death. Alcohol also affects the functions of brain cells. This can lead to intellectual impairment as well as affect balance and coordination. Excessive alcohol drinking can also negatively affect your nervous system and also increase the risk of seizures and dementia. Drunkenness is LITERALLY anti-intellectual.

I personally know many people who have said they would stop smoking and cut down on drinking for many years. Change these habits and see how wonderful life would be without these vices. You have to understand, you don't have to be a junkie on the street to be an addict. Whenever you let these foibles take over your life, you don't know how to live without them. In 2024, let's be disciplined, save some money, and be more productive while we are at it. See how good you feel and how proud you are of yourself this time next year. You can thank me later...

3. Internet Clout-Chasing

The social media world, particularly X (formerly Twitter), would be better off with less clout-chasing. More than ever before, people will post and say just about anything just to get followers, likes, and acceptance on these internet platforms just to build their online social credit status.

Some of these people clout-chase as a grift and a marketing tactic to get paid what we call in my circle, “ELON BUCKS.'' These social media entrepreneurs use clout-chasing as a means of gaining social influence by constantly pushing to be “the guy with the right opinions” on every topic-of-the-day. Clout-chasing marketers essentially sell their products and services by constantly putting their (digital) face on people's timelines with their loud and frequently wrong opinions on the topics of the day (or as HOTEP Jesus says “the grift-of-the-day).

These folks understand social media algorithms and how to work them. It would be disingenuous if we didn't confess that we are often entertained by these grifter’s opinions and honestly, we wouldn't be hip to half of the "culture war" stories and gossip that have come before us.

The main problem with social media clout-chasing grifters is that they like to go too far and push boundaries beyond immorality to drive rage, certain agendas, and narratives. These rage-bait accounts post mutilation, gay porn, drag queens, doomsday scenarios, and fight videos trying to conflate Black culture with degeneracy. The goal is to get attention by pushing unethical and unprincipled racial and class divides to get people enraged.

So, let's try to focus on and push more positive content to unite people. If we are going to survive as a civil society, we must strive for a better balance where we have more high-level, intelligent, elevated, and constructive conversations. We can't stop all the degenerates. But we can stop engaging with them at the rate that we do and giving them the attention, they are so desperately thirsty for.

4. Unnecessary Arguments

Let's leave unnecessary arguments in 2023. It’s time to be done with this foolishness. Arguing stems from two people trying to get their point across. You read right, “IT TAKES TWO PEOPLE TO ARGUE. From now on, stop being so stern about getting your point across. Most of these conversations are unproductive and both people are unpersuadable. This especially goes for arguing with random strangers that you don't know on the internet.

You will drain more of your energy trying to prove your point than getting satisfaction by thinking you got your point across and won an argument. These unnecessary arguments aren't worth it. You will feel better knowing that you didn't engage in these unnecessary petty duals. Learn to effectively pick and choose your battles. Things are about to get a lot crazier in the world. You must protect your peace!

If you do choose to engage in these arguments, my man Adam Coleman (Wrong Speak Publishing Founder) wrote a great article on how to effectively do so. Check it out HERE.

5. Procrastination

Last but not least, let's discuss procrastination. It's 2024 and you still haven't started projects that you said you were going to start a long time ago. What are you waiting for? Procrastination is the one thing that is holding you back from achieving your dreams.

Don't confuse patience with procrastination. Seneca, the Stonic philosopher said, "Procrastination is the biggest waste of life." I don't know who needs to read this but begin your New Year's resolution today by stopping procrastination. Start small and be diligent and consistent in your endeavors. You will achieve your goals before you know it, Life is short. Want to stop wasting your life? Crush procrastination and start living the life you deserve. Check out this article I wrote a while back to guide you through the process HERE.

